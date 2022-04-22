Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The Greenbank Scout Jumble Sale is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a happy return tomorrow from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

The jumble sale uses all four halls at Greenbank Parish Church in Morningside.

Assistant Scout Leader Colin McRae said: “We are back bigger and better than ever. Scouts and Explorer Scouts have been out each night collecting jumble from the local area and the amount of jumble is incredible. It looks like that after two years of lockdown people have a lot to donate.

"The halls are already nearly full. Parents and volunteers who help unpack and sort the jumble have said they have never seen so much. Everyone seems to be having a massive clear-out and the scouts are delighted as it will hopefully raise lots of money on Saturday for the Scouts and Explorers.”

The 4th Scout troop is based at Greenbank and has a Beaver Pack, a Cub Pack, and Scout Troop with over 50 scouts and the Greenbank Explorer Scout Unit with over 50 members.

Its first Scout Jumble Sale was held in March 1962 and it is recorded that it raised money at the rate of £1 per minute.

