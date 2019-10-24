Edinburgh's Links of London jewellery store starts 'everything must go' closing down sale - including 25 per cent off watches
Edinburgh's Links of London store has started an 'everything must go' closing down sale after entering administration earlier this month.
The retail chain - known for its eclectic selection of charm jewellery for men, women and children - has announced the sale with immediate effect and there will be discounts on all stock throughout the store in Multrees Walk.
A spokeswoman for the company said the price of watches in store has been cut by 25 per cent.
The warehouses are now being cleared and there is a good selection of stock available - but it is expected to sell quickly.
The store is continuing to trade until further notice.
A spokesman for Links of London Edinburgh said: "There are some fantastic bargains to be found in store, as everything is now reduced.
"We expect stock to sell through quickly due to the Christmas shopping period, so would encourage customers to come in-store soon before it’s all gone.
"If you’re looking for gifts or want to complete a particular collection, it’s an amazing opportunity to make some great savings."
The Links of London website says the company entered administration on October 8th.