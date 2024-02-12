News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh’s Lord Provost to become ambassador for Edinburgh Festival Fringe

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society has announced the appointment of the Lord Provost of Edinburgh as an Ambassador for the Fringe.
By Amelia BraddickContributor
Published 12th Feb 2024, 09:48 GMT
Robert Aldridge, who became Edinburgh’s Lord Provost in 2022, will take on the honorary position.

The new role was created to build upon the longstanding relationship between the festival and the City of Edinburgh Council and to widen the international scope of the Fringe.

Shona McCarthy, Chief Executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: “We’re delighted that the Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh, Robert Aldridge, has accepted our invitation to become an Ambassador for the Edinburgh Fringe.

Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh, Robert Aldridge.Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh, Robert Aldridge.
As the civic head for the city, and Edinburgh’s ambassador on a world stage, we look forward to working closely in the months and years to come.”

Lord Provost Aldridge, added: “I’m delighted to accept the role of Ambassador for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

“The Fringe is one of Edinburgh’s greatest success stories and has brought the world to the capital every August for over 75 years.

“I’m excited to start working with the board and promoting the work of this Edinburgh institution to our city and beyond.

“The Fringe is now an essential part of the identity of our city, and I look forward to seeing how it will grow and evolve in the coming years

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe will take place from August 2 to 26.

