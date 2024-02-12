Edinburgh’s Lord Provost to become ambassador for Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Robert Aldridge, who became Edinburgh’s Lord Provost in 2022, will take on the honorary position.

The new role was created to build upon the longstanding relationship between the festival and the City of Edinburgh Council and to widen the international scope of the Fringe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shona McCarthy, Chief Executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: “We’re delighted that the Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh, Robert Aldridge, has accepted our invitation to become an Ambassador for the Edinburgh Fringe.

Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh, Robert Aldridge.

As the civic head for the city, and Edinburgh’s ambassador on a world stage, we look forward to working closely in the months and years to come.”

Lord Provost Aldridge, added: “I’m delighted to accept the role of Ambassador for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

“The Fringe is one of Edinburgh’s greatest success stories and has brought the world to the capital every August for over 75 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m excited to start working with the board and promoting the work of this Edinburgh institution to our city and beyond.

“The Fringe is now an essential part of the identity of our city, and I look forward to seeing how it will grow and evolve in the coming years