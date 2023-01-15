A popular Edinburgh car accessories and repair shop is to close next month after trading for 88 years.

Family-run Pilrig Motors in Leith Walk opened before the Second World War and have a loyal and enthusiastic following, but they have said their doors will close for the last time on Saturday February 11.

Brothers Peter, Alistair and Douglas Banks started running the business when their father retired. But Peter, 66, who has been working in the motor shop since he was 14, is now due to retire. Another factor in the decision to close is said to be the impact of the tramworks, which has removed parking from outside the shop.

Pilrig Motors is to close after 88 years in business. Picture: Google

Customers have taken to social media to voice their regret at seeing the business close. Alison Adam tweeted: “Hard to imagine Leith Walk without Pilrig Motors.” Neill Campbell said: “Sadly there are fewer and fewer such motorists’ shops – much prefer them to Halfords! Sorry to see them go.”

Beverley Greer said on Facebook: “A big loss to the community. Thank you for the past 88 years.” Kitty Douglas-Hamilton said: “This is sad. So many established family businesses affected by the trams. Leith is the poorer for it.” Lawrence Dinse said: “Used to buy my spark plugs for my Lambretta scooter in the 80s. That shop was a treasure trove.”

