Edinburgh's Playhouse evacuated 25 minutes into performance of 'cursed' show

Edinburgh’s Playhouse theatre was evacuated just 25 minutes into a performance which had been cancelled and rescheduled twice.

By Diane King
Sunday, 5th December 2021, 8:51 pm
Theatre goers were left outside

It is understood a fire alarm disrupted the sold-out Chris and Rosie Ramsay Shagged, Married, Annoyed show on Sunday. One theatregoer joked the show had clearly been “cursed”.

The audience were left to stand outside before being later let back in so the show could continue.

In September, the venue blamed "unforeseen” issues with the safety curtain for cancelling the show. It had been rescheduled twice due to the pandemic prior to that.

