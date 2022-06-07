The two day family-friendly event open to all ages takes place on June 18 and 19 at Ross Band Stand and will feature a diverse musical line-up, inspirational speakers and activities including laughter yoga, reiki and Zumba.

Performers at the Mind Be Kind festival include Scots singer Demi McMahon who hit the headlines last year when a cover she sang of Leona Lewis’ Bleeding Love on TikTok was praised by the X-Factor winner.

The 28-year-old who worked as a healthcare assistant on wards during the pandemic said she wanted to support the event to pay tribute to loved ones lost after they struggled with mental health.

TV personality Gail has opened up about her own mental health

Among eclectic performers at the event organised by volunteers is Edinburgh’s Got Soul Choir, alternative funk rock band Dopesickfly and the Well Happy Band who blend music and circus.

Edinburgh’s new community radio station Mix1 Radio will also be broadcasting at the event. The Stockbridge-based station started in February and will soon be available on DAB in the Capital.

Tania Pramschufer co-founder of Mind Be Kind said: "The festival will be a fun couple of days with brilliant bands and stalls. We hope it will be a really vibrant atmosphere. It’s a chance to come together and take time out to enjoy music, chat and activities that give us a boost for mental and physical health.

Edinburgh's Got Soul Choir will belt out covers of uplifting classics

"It’s all about reconnecting and bringing people back together again through music. I remember sitting at my mum’s house in the middle of nowhere in lockdown and thinking it’d be great to do a big event.

"And for anyone thinking about taking that step to get help with mental health, services will be on hand so people can go in and chat to them and find out if they think it’s for them.”

"It’s also a welcome opportunity for the events industry. We were hit hard during the pandemic and lockdowns. Now that things are opening up again it’s great to be able to breathe a bit of life back into the city with music events.”

Local charity Health in Mind will have a stall where people can find out about face-to-face counselling services, support groups and workshops.

People can also join in a Conversation Cafe where they can come together, take a topic and chat.

Food will be served up by Scran Academy and Punjabi Junction while a bar will serve Thistly Cross Cider, beer and IPA.

Edinburgh-born Porter who has previously said she feared that opening up about her ­mental health would “destroy” her career, said: “Being an Ambassador for Mind be Kind is an honour. An event dedicated to kindness, after all we have been through over the past few years, is exactly what we need. I can’t wait to come home and be involved. And I’m more than happy if people want a hug. I do love a hug. Kindness costs nothing and can change a persons outlook. Or just give them that hope they need."