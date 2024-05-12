Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Royal Mile and Edinburgh Castle rank among the most ‘overrated’ tourist traps in the UK

One of Edinburgh’s tourism crown jewels has been named the second most overrated tourist attraction in the UK, according to a new study.

With over 4 million visitors annually, Edinburgh beckons visitors with its rich history, interesting sights, and vibrant cultural scene. Yet, amidst its offerings, which attractions have fallen short of tourists' expectations? To find out, the online language learning platform Preply has analysed popular tourist attractions in the UK, using two review platforms to find which tourist traps are the most ‘underwhelming’ and ‘overrated’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal Mile in Edinburgh was named the UK's second most overrated and underwhelming tourist trap, with 615 negative reviews. Visitors were not impressed by the stretch of streets, complaining of big crowds and high costs.

The Royal Mile is a popular destination for tourists from all over the world all year round in Edinburgh.

Edinburgh Castle was also ranked as the fifth most ‘overrated’ attraction in the UK, garnering 444 negative reviews that included keywords such as ‘underwhelming’ and ‘tourist trap’.

The London Eye was crowned the most overrated and underwhelming tourist trap in the UK, with 1,028 reviews sharing their disappointment with the attraction. Third place went to Stonehenge, with 497 negative reviews. While Stonehenge is somewhat of a cultural icon in the UK, some reviewers think it’s overpriced and disappointing in person.

Preply’s language expert, Sylvia Johnson, shared her advice for ensuring a smooth, stress-free trip. She said: “Firstly, make sure to set realistic expectations for your trip. This will help you roll with the punches and appreciate the unique moments that arise, even if they weren't part of the original itinerary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Research your destination thoroughly – learn about local customs, dress codes, and social etiquette. Understanding the culture will not only prevent any faux pas, but also allow you to immerse yourself more deeply and appreciate the nuances of the place you're visiting.

“Look into shoulder seasons or even the off-season for your chosen location. You might be surprised by the lower prices, smaller crowds, and even more pleasant weather you'll encounter.

Moon over Edinburgh Castle.

“Try to connect with people who live in your destination city or region. They can recommend hidden gems, off-the-beaten-path experiences, and authentic local restaurants you might otherwise miss.

“While you don't need to be fluent, learning a few basic phrases in the local language can significantly improve your travel experience. Even a simple "hello," "thank you," or "please" can go a long way in showing respect and establishing a connection with the locals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad