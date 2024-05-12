Edinburgh’s Royal Mile named UK’s second most ‘overrated’ tourist attraction based on reviews
One of Edinburgh’s tourism crown jewels has been named the second most overrated tourist attraction in the UK, according to a new study.
With over 4 million visitors annually, Edinburgh beckons visitors with its rich history, interesting sights, and vibrant cultural scene. Yet, amidst its offerings, which attractions have fallen short of tourists' expectations? To find out, the online language learning platform Preply has analysed popular tourist attractions in the UK, using two review platforms to find which tourist traps are the most ‘underwhelming’ and ‘overrated’.
The Royal Mile in Edinburgh was named the UK's second most overrated and underwhelming tourist trap, with 615 negative reviews. Visitors were not impressed by the stretch of streets, complaining of big crowds and high costs.
Edinburgh Castle was also ranked as the fifth most ‘overrated’ attraction in the UK, garnering 444 negative reviews that included keywords such as ‘underwhelming’ and ‘tourist trap’.
The London Eye was crowned the most overrated and underwhelming tourist trap in the UK, with 1,028 reviews sharing their disappointment with the attraction. Third place went to Stonehenge, with 497 negative reviews. While Stonehenge is somewhat of a cultural icon in the UK, some reviewers think it’s overpriced and disappointing in person.
Preply’s language expert, Sylvia Johnson, shared her advice for ensuring a smooth, stress-free trip. She said: “Firstly, make sure to set realistic expectations for your trip. This will help you roll with the punches and appreciate the unique moments that arise, even if they weren't part of the original itinerary.
“Research your destination thoroughly – learn about local customs, dress codes, and social etiquette. Understanding the culture will not only prevent any faux pas, but also allow you to immerse yourself more deeply and appreciate the nuances of the place you're visiting.
“Look into shoulder seasons or even the off-season for your chosen location. You might be surprised by the lower prices, smaller crowds, and even more pleasant weather you'll encounter.
“Try to connect with people who live in your destination city or region. They can recommend hidden gems, off-the-beaten-path experiences, and authentic local restaurants you might otherwise miss.
“While you don't need to be fluent, learning a few basic phrases in the local language can significantly improve your travel experience. Even a simple "hello," "thank you," or "please" can go a long way in showing respect and establishing a connection with the locals.”
The study also found that Times Square in New York is the world’s most stressful tourist trap, with 1,761 reviews calling it “overrated” or “underwhelming”. While, Checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, and The Little Mermaid in Copenhagen are also among the most disappointing tourist traps in the world.
