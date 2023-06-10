News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Another Tory MP resigns and triggers a third by-election
Four children found alive 40 days after Colombia plane crash
Boris Johnson resigns as MP over Partygate report
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days

Edinburgh's Rudi Abbot to be remembered with memorial bench and tree at Towerbank Primary School

Rudi’s sister Iris will be starting at the same school this summer
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 10th Jun 2023, 14:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 14:38 BST

A young Hearts fan who died after an almost three-year-long battle with a rare brain tumour will be there in spirit on his little sister’s first day at school, with a special bench to be installed in his memory.

Rudi Abbot was just eight years old when he died in January, two and a half years after he was diagnosed with stage four pineoblastoma – an aggressive brain cancer which affects mainly children – in August 2020. In March last year people in Edinburgh and beyond raised more than £110,000 to send Rudi to the United States for life-saving treatment. But, when his cancer did not respond, his parents Ben and Coline made the difficult decision to bring him back to the Capital to spend his last Christmas surrounded by family.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Five months on, and the community is once again rallying to raise money for Rudi – this time to install a fitting tribute to the inspirational youngster who was described as a “little warrior”. A memorial bench and tree are to be installed at Towerbank Primary School, where Rudi was a pupil. The bench will be fitted during the summer holidays, in time for Rudi’s five-year-old sister Iris’ first day at the school, with the tree set to be planted in autumn.

Rudi Abbot is set to be remembered with a special memorial at Towerbank Primary SchoolRudi Abbot is set to be remembered with a special memorial at Towerbank Primary School
Rudi Abbot is set to be remembered with a special memorial at Towerbank Primary School
Most Popular

"It’s all still pretty raw, but it’s great to have this happening,” said Ben, 47. “At one point we were tempted to put Iris to a different school because it’s going to be so weird taking Iris and Rudi not being there. But this is going to make a big difference for Iris at school, it makes a big difference to be able to do that and it means she’ll have this beautiful memorial to her brother in the playground when she starts school.”

He added: “Rudi’s classmates from Primary 5 will actually be the new Primary 1’s ‘buddies’ for their first year - so the timing is all quite emotional.”

The project, which Ben has been working with Towerbank headteacher Alasdair Friend to plan, will see the bench painted in rainbow colours and a plaque installed at the site. It will cost around £6,000 to complete – almost half of which has already been raised through a GoFundMe page.

Rudi Abbot died in January after an almost three-year-long battle with cancerRudi Abbot died in January after an almost three-year-long battle with cancer
Rudi Abbot died in January after an almost three-year-long battle with cancer
Related topics:EdinburghUnited States