Edinburgh’s Scran Academy announced as finalist for prestigious catering award

Scran Academy was recognised for its work in the Apprenticeships and Skills category.

The youth-led organisation will appear at the awards ceremony in London later this year.

Scran uses food to support learners disengaged from mainstream education to access catering qualifications and life-long careers.

Although less than four years old, the community-based project has supported thousands of people across the city during the pandemic.

In 2020, the group launched the Scran Van a food truck that provides free healthy food to children and families across the city to combat hunger and increase positive youth activities.

The youth-led Scran Café, meanwhile, provides a relaxing atmosphere for dozens of frontline NHS workers based at the Comely Bank NHS Centre.

Social entrepreneur John Loughton BEM, who founded Scran Academy, said: “This nomination is a real vote of confidence in our community work and a recognition in the power of food to change lives.

“At Scran we do hand-ups, not just hand-outs and young people go on to change their own lives once they realise people believe in them.

“Scran's story shows is that if we support local community organisations that are run with passion and authenticity, we can develop creative solutions to social inequality.”

He added: “It also shows that unlike the stereotypes so often in the media, young people make a real and positive contribution to society and your postcode does not have to be your destiny.”

