Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh football club is set to feature on a popular TV show tonight, showcasing the work they do with youngsters in the local community, as they enjoy possibly the best period in their history.

Across Europe, Ultras are perceived as the most extreme football supporters – known for intimidating opposition fans and players through a mix of fanaticism, fear, and flares. But an Edinburgh football club in one of Scotland’s most deprived areas is turning that perception on its head, instead tapping into the Ultras’ passion and spirit to help keep youngsters out of trouble, and provide them a better chance in life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 1951, The Spartans are enjoying one of the most successful periods in their history on the pitch, currently riding high in their first ever season in the SPFL League Two following decades as one of the top teams in the East of Scotland league. However, it’s the Ainslie Park Club’s work with youngsters in North Edinburgh communities such as Muirhouse, Pilton, Drylaw, Granton, Royston, and Wardie that’s getting people talking.

The Ultras North team lead a parade to Ainslie Park each week to watch the Spartans play in Scottish League Two.

Earlier this year, The Spartans Community Foundation set up Ultras North, a youth fan club and educational support programme for the club’s growing number of young supporters where they are encouraged to embrace the extreme aspects of following a football club to contribute to a sense of community.

The ‘School of Ultras’, as it’s known, was set up by youth workers in partnership with The Spartans to provide youngsters, some of whom are of primary school age and often experiencing difficulties including truancy, with a controlled outlet for their emotion on match days.

Prior to the group’s formation earlier this year, the club’s swelling youth support were often ejected from grounds or fighting with each other on the side lines. However, the youth workers recognised their raw passion, and funnelled it into an educational programme through ‘Ultras North’ – and the results have been astonishing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group’s story will be screened for the first time in a documentary short to be screened this Friday night on BBC Scotland’s fan-led football show A View From The Terrace at 10.30pm.

An Ultras North display at Ainslie Park in Edinburgh.

Cameras were given behind the scenes access, seeing first-hand how Ultras North meet weekly on Friday afternoons to prepare for matches and are taught how to budget and organise for matchday displays. Their creativity is encouraged through songwriting and making merchandise, and members are even encouraged to self-police during games to avoid any issues within the ground and to be respectful when forming pre-game marches towards Ainslie Park.

The documentary picks up as they prepare for a big local derby with Bonnyrigg Rose – which also has its own Ultras section amongst supporters. Kenny Cameron, youth work manager at Spartans, said: “You don’t often hear good news stories from people in North Edinburgh, but there are a lot of good kids here. They want a chance to be heard, to be seen, and to showcase themselves at their best.

“There’s a public perception that ultras are about intimidation, and for that reason a lot of them would be getting kicked out of grounds. Ultras North came from a group of young people who wanted to support Spartans, it just wasn’t very regulated. Hoods up, masks, drums, pyro and loud noise – but all they needed was a bit of guidance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some of the young people that were at the heart of anti-social behaviour in the area, we’re finding that that’s reduced because people recognise them as Ultras North. It means a lot of the choices they’ve made out of football have been better – primarily for themselves, but also the community.

“Clubs really need to embrace young people, and it’s contemporary and fashionable to be part of these new Ultras groups. We’ve got young people coming in here for free every week, but they’ll be the supporters of the future. They deserve the opportunity to come in here and support their team, sing together, bang their drum, and be creative – that’s a positive for me.”

Jordan Laird, of Studio Something, the production team behind the documentary short, said: “I’ve been that wee kid, growing up in a place without much to do, and so often adults didn’t want to hear, so to see Spartans’ story and what people like Kenny do is inspiring. The fact that Spartans are not just embracing Ultras culture but using what the kids are interested in to help educate and entertain them is incredible, kids anywhere should be given the opportunity to flourish in what they enjoy.

“A View From The Terrace is built on Scottish football fans, and we have always said that there is not ‘one type of fan’, our game is made up of a tapestry of folk all across this country and we should champion that in all its forms. Ultras North are one thread of that. These wee guys are the next generation of football fans, and we should embrace them, treat what they love with respect and talk up anything that gives young people a chance to carve their own path, one tifo at a time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once again, this is a positive story about Scottish football and we should be talking that chance to talk our game up to the high heavens.”