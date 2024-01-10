Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been paid to the Very Rev Gilleasbuig Macmillan, who was minister of Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral for 40 years, following his death at the age of 81.

Mr Macmillan, who was also a former Dean of the Order of the Thistle and chaplain to Queen Elizabeth II, retired from St Giles’ in 2013, but was still living in Edinburgh. He died on December 13 and his funeral was held at St Giles’ last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rev Dr Karen Katrina Campbell, minister at Marchmont St Giles, who served as an assistant at St Giles for six years, said: “Gilleasbuig Iain Macmillan was a man of profound intellect; a craftsman of words, who could not be rivalled in his conduct of worship. Scotland has lost a supremely gifted preacher, whose contribution to the life of the Church is immeasurable.

The Very Rev Gilleasbuig Macmillan was minister at St Giles' Cathedral for 40 years before retiring in 2013. He was also a former Dean of the Order of the Thistle and a chaplain to the Queen. Picture: Kate Chandler.

"He was also a good, kind and compassionate man whose 40 years' ministry in St Giles' changed, not only the interior of the building, but the worship and sacramental practice of the congregation.”

Mr Macmilan grew up in the Highlands and Dr Campbell said his father, Kenneth, who was minister at Bunessan on the Isle of Mull and then at Appin, had been a formative influence. She said he had also been influenced by poet and novelist Iain Crichton Smith, who was his English teacher at Oban High School, and Calum MacLean, brother of poet Sorley, who was the headmaster.

Mr Macmillan came to Edinburgh to train for the ministry at New College and then had his first church at Portree on Skye before returning to the Capital to become minister of St Giles’ in 1973. He caused some controversy in 1991, during a service of repentance in memory of the victims of the First Gulf War, when he stopped the service part way through to allow the Muslims present to perform their prayers in the cathedral. He was widely tipped to become Moderator of the General Assembly on two occasions, but never held the role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Campbell said: “His influence reached far beyond the congregation, with national and international contributions to liturgy, worship and innovation. The congregation of St Giles' deeply valued his 40 years of ministry. Gilleasbuig was there in pastoral times of need as well as celebrations. He encouraged innovation and thoughtful reflection, gathering people together of many perspectives to lecture, preach and inspire. So much is owed to a man of remarkable talent and faith.”