With the war in Ukraine, the cost of living crisis and the tough recent memories of dealing with a worldwide pandemic, you’d be forgiven for feeling a little bit down these days. So there’s no better time to visit a local comedy club to cheer yourself up with a night of laughs!

I did just that at the weekend, taking in The Saturday Show at the Stand Comedy Club on York Place. For just £20, I was treated to around two hours of laughs from four stand-up comedians including Edinburgh-based compere Susan Morrison. She was joined by Andrew Ryan, Chris Weir and Ed Patrick at the famous city centre venue.

Morrison was the host with the most, chatting to the audience and creating the perfect atmosphere for the three other acts to thrive, even finding laughs from her personal battle with cancer, telling the audience that her breasts are now “in landfill in Airdrie”.

The Stand comedy club on York Place, which hosts the weekly Saturday Show with four stand-up comedians performing.

She then introduced Ed Patrick, a NHS anaesthetist during the day, but an incredibly funny man in the evening, who last year released a book called ‘Catch Your Breath: The Secret Life of a Sleepless Anaesthetist’. His tales of working in the NHS had the audience in fits of laughter and was a great first act on stage.

Next up was Chris Weir, whose short and sweet set hit the spot, with his menacing and confident delivery of stories, often about his tales of finding love as a gay man, going down a storm with the sold out crowd.

Headliner, Cork-born but Belfast-based stand-up, Andrew Ryan delivered a powerful and hilarious set, kicking off by telling the audience how he was excited to be playing his first gig outside of Europe, before taking aim at the UK Government with hilarious put-downs of Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, and then declaring that Scotland and Ireland should form their own union now that Scotland has left the EU and “wants to leave the United Kingdom”.