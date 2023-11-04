1 . Musselburgh

With beautiful beaches, countryside, and a commutable distance to Edinburgh, it’s understandable why Musselburgh in the county of East Lothian is first place on the list, with a score of 6.12 out of 10. Musselburgh, which has the cheapest annual season ticket for Edinburgh's commuter towns at just £772 a year, also scores favourably on the Selecta list for the number of wellbeing facilities in the area, for which it receives the second highest score, and for its Instagrammable location. There are 123,000 Instagram posts featuring Musselburgh, which is the second highest number after Dunbar. Photo: Ian Georgeson