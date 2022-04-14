The Trainspotting author, 63, popped the question to partner Emma Currie on Tuesday.

He told fans online: "My god. She said yes. P***ing wet day in Scotland but she said yes. So f*** everything else. Never been so happy."

The pair met on the street in Leith-born Welsh's home city during lockdown two years ago and their romance blossomed.

Old romantic: Irvine Welsh has become engaged to his sweetheart.

Emma, 57, runs a bar and a production company in the capital while Welsh splits his time between home in Los Angeles, Edinburgh and the Republic of Ireland.

Celebrity friends including Line of Duty's Martin Compston sent Welsh congratulations. He wrote: "Yasss big man on ye go."

Singer Lisa Moorish posted: "YESSSSS!! Wonderful news, congrats."

Welsh, who split from his second wife in 2017, had tweeted of the Covid romance: "Was great to be able to take things slowly, with distanced walks and talks. Like an old-fashioned courtship."

He recently revelaed that he is paid even when his novels are stolen from shops - because the stores have to cover the cost to publishers.

The author wrote Trainspotting 1993 and it went on to become a major British film starring Ewan McGregor and Kelly Macdonald.

The gritty drama about a group of heroin addicts in Edinburgh is often cited as the most shoplifted book in Britain.

It spawned a sequel, T2: Trainspotting, featuring the original cast.

The first Trainspotting is often quoted by actors, musicians and authors as having a major influence on their career.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.