Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

While we dream of how Scotland could have been taking part in knockout football at a major tournament for the first time ever this weekend, we must take pride in the backing Edinburgh gave Scotland at the Euros.

History could have been made this weekend

If only Scotland had finally qualified for the knockout stages at a major tournament, at the Euros in Germany. If only we turned up against the hosts in the opening game. If only Steve Clarke’s boys had attacked a bit more. If only Grant Hanley’s header against Switzerland that hit the post had just found the back of the net. If only we had been given THAT penalty against Hungary.

That’s all gone now unfortunately, another failure for Scotland at a major tournament. But had some of those ‘if onlys’ happened, Scotland could have been lining up today against Italy at 5pm if they had grabbed second spot in Group A. Or even if we had been given a penalty against Hungary and held on for a famous win, we would have taken Slovenia’s place in the last 16 for being the fourth best third-placed team at the tournament, and we’d be taking on the ‘auld enemy’ of England on Sunday evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland's Stuart Armstrong falls under the challenge of Hungary defender Willi Orban but no penalty was awarded. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Edinburgh’s incredible backing for the team

That heartache and what if’s are gone, all we can do now is reflect on 10 days of watching Scotland in action at an overseas tournament for the first time since France held the World Cup in 1998.

And I for one am proud of how my city supported the team during Euro 24. It was lovely to see saltires hanging from homes across Edinburgh and shops decorated to back the team. There was a real feeling of everyone of all backgrounds coming together as one to support Scotland at the Euros and hopefully encourage the team to make history.

The Corstorphine Pram Centre decorated its shop window to back Scotland at the Euros. | Kevin Quinn

Watching two of the Scotland games in Edinburgh pubs also showcased that loyal support, with pubs across the city receiving a welcome boost following the recent Covid pandemic and current cost of living crisis hitting trade hard.

Edinburgh’s pubs were packed, with many having to turn the ‘working from home Tartan Army’ away from their doors as fans packed inside to roar on the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I went to Footlights on Spittal Street with a large group of friends to watch the opening game, a huge event for the country, taking on the hosts in what could have been a night to remember forever. As we all know it was a rather painful watch, as Germany ripped our starstruck team apart in a crushing 5-1 defeat.

Despite this, the patrons at Footlights gave the side tremendous backing, including a stirring rendition of Flower of Scotland ahead of kick-off, although some weary fans had enough and left before the end. However, most of the Scotland fans, so used to heartache, sucked up the pain and carried on singing and laughing after the final whistle, mixing well with the few Germans in attendance in stereotypical friendly Tartan Army lightheartedness.

The Bald Baker at Slateford Road was behind the team at the Euros. | Kevin Quinn

After deciding to watch the Switzerland match at home, I headed to the Woodhall Arms in Currie with friends to watch the final group match against Hungary, knowing a win would finally take us to the promised land of the knockout stages for the first time ever. It was of course not meant to be. But the pub was again rammed with Scotland fans in strips and kilts giving their full backing to the team. And while some heartbroken fans made a sharp exit at full-time, most patrons carried on laughing and joking as only us Scots seem to be able to do in the face of adversity and despair.

This car in Gorgie was adorned by saltires during the Euros in Germany. | Kevin Quinn

Returning Tartan Army foot-soldiers

While I myself never managed to get to Germany to join the estimated 200,000-250,000 strong Tartan Army spreading love and drinking the country dry, I have caught up with friends who made journeys they will never forget, despite the disappointment of coming home to soon again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I heard tales of German hospitality, hilarious drunken Tartan Army shenanigans, singsongs and the hosts taking us to their hearts.

My friends' view of the opening game against Germany in Munich. | William Smith

One group of friends told me how the day after the opening match in Munich they went looking for a local pub to drown their sorrows and stumbled across a tennis club, after getting a bit lost in the woods! When they managed to find what they were told by helpful locals would be a local football team’s social club (lost in translation?), they didn’t expect to be allowed into a “middle-class” tennis club.

However, they were welcomed with open arms by the members, even though they mistakenly sat down at a reserved table. With the table owner insisting that my weary friends take a seat, as he joined them for what would be a 10-hour session of drinks and laughs with their new-found friends. With the club’s Greek owner even drowning the Scots in free ouzo, with everyone there treating my friends like celebrities, taking photos and chatting for hours.

Two Tartan Army foot-soldiers shelter an elderly German in a Cologne downpour. | Contributed

Another group of my friends stumbled across some commotion in Cologne city centre after the Switzerland game, only to find it was fans talking to Baby Reindeer star Richard Gadd, with the Fife comedian and writer also in town to support the team. And they told me that they were dancing with local female police officers amid a carnival atmosphere ahead of the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad