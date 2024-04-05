Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Usher Hall has further cemented its reputation as the Capital’s foremost concert hall with a five-star quality rating from VisitScotland as part of its Quality Assurance Scheme.

The report, compiled during anonymous visits by VisitScotland inspectors, particularly praised the hospitality, friendliness, service, and efficiency of colleagues alongside the general core experience and cleanliness of the venue. This marks 14 consecutive years of the Usher Hall being awarded five-star status by Scotland’s national tourism organisation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former White Stripes frontman Jack White on stage at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City of Edinburgh Council’s culture and communities convener, Councillor Val Walker said: "We’re very proud that the Usher Hall has once again been recognised as one of the best venues in Scotland. It has held a five-star Visit Scotland award rating each and every year since 2010 and this is testament to the hard work of colleagues who ensure that everyone who visits the hall has an excellent experience.

“They have my profound thanks for their dedication and commitment to arts and culture in our city. Here in Edinburgh, we’re committed to maintaining the very best cultural facilities for our residents and visitors to enjoy. I’m sure that the Usher Hall will continue to go from strength to strength.”

The Usher Hall is Edinburgh’s key venue for visiting national and international orchestras and has been the main venue for the Edinburgh International Festival since 1947. The venue is the Capital’s home to the Royal Scottish National Orchestra. The concert hall is renowned for its acoustics making it one of the finest in Europe.

The Usher Hall on Lothian Road has welcomed thousands of music acts to the stage since it opened in 1914.

Neil Christison, regional director at VisitScotland, said: “The Usher Hall is an important part of Edinburgh’s musical heritage, and its visitor experience is just as memorable as those icons of music and theatre who have graced its stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For years, the venue has set a high watermark for customer service in the city. This is down to its dedicated staff who have excelled in ensuring visitors have a fantastic day or night out.

“By providing an exceptional visitor experience, the Usher Hall is contributing towards our national goal of making Scotland a world-class destination.”

Since opening in 1914, the Usher Hall has played host to some of the most important cultural icons in world history. From David Bowie to Johnny Cash, Ella Fitzgerald, the Rolling Stones, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Adele and countless more this is a venue that has a central role in Edinburgh’s cultural landscape.