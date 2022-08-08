Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a hilarious promtional video, South African actor Gary Naidoo – famous for playing schmoozy bouncing lifeguard Raoul in the classic 2005 Diet Irn Bru ad – is reunited with a new pair of ‘budgie smugglers’ as he is revealed as the Portobello-based brewery’s new ambassador.

Until now, the Raoul role was one of the biggest of Naidoo’s career, and he told last year how he only landed the gig when the first-choice actor pulled out.

And co-founder Steven Smith Hay, who also stars in the social media spoof, is confident sour beer fans will be delighted with Vault City’s latest addition having finally got his man.

Edinburgh-based brewer Vault City launch Iron Brew Xtra flavoured sour beer with help of Raoul from classic Irn-Bru adverts.

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “This beer pays homage to one of Scotland’s great loves and one of Scotland’s greatest lovers.

“Raoul is a huge cultural icon and I’m delighted that Gary has joined the sour beer revolution to help us launch our brand new brew. He may not have been Barr’s first choice – but he was always number one for Vault City.”

The brewer’s latest drop follows the hugely successful release of their Iron Brew flavoured beer in January, which sold more than 10,000 cans in less than 24 hours as bars across the UK stocked up for Burns Night celebrations.

Smith-Hay added: “We were thrilled with how well our Burns Night beer was received earlier this year, so we’re confident Irn Bru fans will enjoy this version of the release just as much.”

Cape Town-based Naidoo said: “What an honour. I’m delighted to continue my link with Scotland through the launch of Vault City’s new beer. For more than 15 years, Scotland has been a huge part of my life and I’m glad to see this continue.

“Hopefully, I’ll have the chance to come over and see the brewery soon. I’m a huge fan of sour beer – I hope everyone back in Scotland sees the funny side, and nobody is sour about this new partnership.”

The 8% ABV beer has been launched as part of a limited-edition collection celebrating the brewer’s fourth birthday.

The celebration also includes the launch of new flavours including Raspberry Vanilla Lollipop (4.5%), From a Gaelic Sea, Far, Far Away – an Imperial Stout created with Emperor’s Brewery (10%), and Valencia Orange Session Sour IPA (4.7%).

Since its launch in 2018, Vault City has become one of the UK’s best-selling sour beer brands, with turnover exceeding £2 million for the first time this year.

Last month, the brewer announced a new deal with supermarket giant Morrisons to exclusively stock its Dark Fruits and Peach & Passion Fruit Bellini flavoured sour beers in stores nationwide.