An LNER chocolate Sharing Station welcomed Christmas travellers in Edinburgh Waverley Station this morning, to celebrate the release of the new Warner Bros’ film Wonka, in cinemas Friday, December 8.

Visitors were encouraged to send off a personalised message to loved ones, inscribed by an expert calligrapher on a golden note, along with a free chocolate bar. The pop-up stall is at Waverley until 4pm today, before heading off across the country.

Queues gathered in Edinburgh this morning, and within minutes chocolate bars with moving messages were sent, whether speaking of anticipation for Christmas, dreams of being reunited, or simple declarations of love, with certain messages being displayed on a screen at the station as the rush-hour commuters paused to read the poignant posts.

And, for some, Christmas came early with LNER running a special competition where one lucky commuter will have the chance to win a weekend trip for four, including First Class LNER tickets to London, a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory themed afternoon tea, plus spending money and a two-night hotel stay.

With carts inspired by Wonka’s burgundy coat, Christmas travellers were invited to channel their inner Wonka and send a delicious chocolate bar to their loved ones across the country. LNER enlisted expert calligraphers to help scribe the public’s heartfelt messages onto golden notes before being enclosed with a chocolate bar and posted to the nation’s nearest and dearest.

Inspired by the optimism and positivity of everyone’s favourite chocolate maker, LNER wants to encourage the nation to show appreciation to the special people in our lives by expressing how we truly feel for friends and family.

David Flesher, commercial director at LNER said: “At LNER, we are much like Willy Wonka, we love putting a little magic into what we do…and chocolate of course! And for this reason, we couldn’t wait for the public to see our chocolate Sharing Stations. They really are spreading festive cheer and what better way to tell someone you love them than with a delicious chocolate bar and a beautifully written heartfelt letter!”