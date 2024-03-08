Floral tributes line Whitehouse Road in the west of Edinburgh where an 11-year-old boy was killed last week.

Thomas Wong died on March 1 after he was struck by a bin lorry on his way to Cramond Primary School. In the last week, dozens of people have left flowers and messages in memory of young boy as the local community feels a shared sense of loss.

Thomas's family described him as "the perfect son" and said they were "utterly heartbroken" by his death. In a statement last weekend they said: "He was the best little brother to his older sister and was adored by all his family. Thomas went to Cramond Primary School, which he loved. He made good friends there. We will all miss him terribly. We are very grateful for all the sympathy and heartfelt messages we have received from people. Thank you.”

Helen Donaldson, head teacher at Cramond Primary School, said: “We are utterly devastated by the tragic news of the sudden death of one our pupils. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

She said “He was always smiling. He was a positive, friendly and curious member of our school community. He was kind and always eager to support others, and will be greatly missed by all of us.”

