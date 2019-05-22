EE to launch 5G mobile network in Edinburgh on 30 May

EE will launch its 5G mobile network in the UK on 30 May.

The BT-owned telecoms giant said it will be the first operator in the UK to launch the new, high-speed mobile network.

And Edinburgh will be at the centre of the roll-out as one of just six cities to get the upgrade first.

READ MORE: ‘Green shoots’ at Marks & Spencer but profits fall and more stores to shut

5G technology is the next generation of mobile network and is expected to offer internet speeds several times that of the existing generation 4G.

EE said it will initially launch in six cities. Outside of Edinburgh, the others are London, Cardiff, Belfast, Birmingham and Manchester, with more to follow before the end of the year and into 2020.

It said it planned to reach 1,500 sites by the end of 2019.

EE also announced its new 5G mobile plans would be available to pre-order from today, ahead of the launch next week.

The telecoms firm announced earlier this year it would test its 5G mobile network during Glastonbury as part of its trials of the technology.

EE has said it will install five temporary masts across the Worthy Farm site, which will enable festival-goers to connect to 2G, 3G, 4G and new 5G networks.

EE boss Marc Allera said the rollout would help “keep the UK at the forefront of digital technology”.

Fellow mobile operator Vodafone confirmed it will launch 5G across seven cities in the UK on July 3, with another 12 cities to follow by the end of the year.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.