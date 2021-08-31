Eight-week old endangered red panda kit unveiled at Edinburgh Zoo
Keepers at Edinburgh Zoo have captured the first pictures of an eight-week-old endangered red panda kit.
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 10:51 am
Born on 10 July to mum Ginger and dad Bruce, the youngster will receive their first health checks from the wildlife conservation charity’s teams in the coming weeks and will be named shortly after.
The kit will remain in the cubbing den until they grow more independent from mum.
It is hoped visitors will start to spot the youngster over the coming months as they begin to explore the outdoor enclosure.