Eighty-two per cent of households in the Dalkeith area have completed the census

Householders across Scotland have a legal responsibility to fill in the census by the end of May and failure to do so could result in prosecution and a fine of up to £1000.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) is appealing to people in Midlothian to make sure their voices are heard.

Last week NRS said 80 per cent of households in Scotland had completed the census. Help and support is available to those yet to complete the census at www.census.gov.scot or via the free helpline 0800 030 8308.

Paul Lowe, NRS chief executive, said: “Thank you to the 2.1 million households across the country who have already filled in their census. By doing so they have helped to shape important services in their community.”

He added: “For those who have yet to complete the census, I would urge you to act now. The census is an important way of understanding how the population and its needs are changing over time.

"We’re counting on people across Scotland to fill in their census so we have a full understanding of who lives in Scotland and what they need.”