Elsie Inglis statue on the cards as volunteers given go-ahead to host week of events

Edinburgh born suffragette and doctor Elsie Maud Inglis

A group of volunteers said plans for the statue, which will pay tribute to the pioneer’s life and work in the capital, are a step closer after the council gave unanimous backing for special fundraising events to be held next year.

Girlguiding Edinburgh will host a sponsored ‘sit still’ as part of a week of activities in a bid to raise the £47,500 needed for a statue in the capital.

The idea comes from Elsie Inglis having been told to ‘go home and sit still’ after her offer of a medical unit staffed solely by women was rejected in 1914.

Susan Brown, from Girlguiding Edinburgh, said: “Just as Elsie didn’t ‘go home and sit still’ after her offer to the British War Office to create a medical unit staffed entirely by women was rejected, at our “sit still” in the Meadows in March we definitely don’t plan to sit still all the time.

"We are using many activities from the Girlguiding programme that fit in with much of Elsie’s life – first aid, wartime activities, camping, and opportunities for young members to speak out about what is important to them.”

Widely regarded as a heroine of the First World War and an advocate for women’s rights, Dr Inglis founded the Elsie Inglis Memorial Hospital in Abbeyhill in 1925. The facility closed in 1988 when services were transferred to the former Eastern General.

She is much more widely celebrated in Serbia, where she served as a medical officer during the First World War, than in Edinburgh where she lived for many years.

But the group of dedicated supporters leading the fundraising drive for the statue hopes the planned week of events will generate cash needed to finally honour her memory in the city.

Supporter Fiona Garwood said: “With vital council support we can raise the money still needed for the statue. We have lined up speakers for a week of special events including Professor Linda Bauld, Kirsty Wark, author Sarah Sheridan, army medics and many more.

"With their support we hope to get the statue and hold up Elsie Inglis as a role model that deserves to be celebrated.”

A crowdfunder has been set up and has raised £2,400, after a Lord Provost’s fund for a statue honouring her legacy stalled after failing to drum up enough public funds.

Under the plans for the week of events blue badge tour guides will provide specialist walking tours of sites linked to Dr Inglis’ life and a series of afternoon teas will be hosted by the Lord Provost in the City Chambers and Royal College of Surgeons.

The Lord Provost has also applied for £20,000 to fund a QR code for a statue, allowing the public to digitally download and read about Dr Inglis’ story.

The Lord Provost said: “There is no doubt that Dr Elsie Inglis – war hero, pioneering medic, advocate of women’s rights – is a truly revered and treasured figure in Edinburgh’s history, so I am delighted that as we look ahead to 2022 there are plans afoot to raise funds to make sure a fitting tribute is achieved.”

