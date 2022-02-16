Scottish Ambulance Service, Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue were all called to the scene at around 1.40 pm on Wednesday.

Two fire service appliances were sent to the scene, and three ambulances were also seen.

Police Scotland confirmed there was an incident and they were called in to help.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Credit: Dylan Williams

The SFRS has been contacted for comment.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.