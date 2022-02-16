Wheatfield Road: Emergency services attend Edinburgh street amid reports of possible chemical spill in Gorgie

Emergency services were called to an Edinburgh street on Wednesday afternoon amid reports of a possible chemical spill.

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 4:37 pm

Scottish Ambulance Service, Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue were all called to the scene at around 1.40 pm on Wednesday.

Two fire service appliances were sent to the scene, and three ambulances were also seen.

Police Scotland confirmed there was an incident and they were called in to help.

Credit: Dylan Williams

The SFRS has been contacted for comment.

