Wheatfield Road: Emergency services attend Edinburgh street amid reports of possible chemical spill in Gorgie
Emergency services were called to an Edinburgh street on Wednesday afternoon amid reports of a possible chemical spill.
Scottish Ambulance Service, Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue were all called to the scene at around 1.40 pm on Wednesday.
Two fire service appliances were sent to the scene, and three ambulances were also seen.
Police Scotland confirmed there was an incident and they were called in to help.
The SFRS has been contacted for comment.
