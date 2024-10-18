Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Fife restaurant has unveiled plans to take over into the former Frankie & Benny’s next to the Dakota Hotel, in South Queensferry - creating over 60 jobs.

Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s Restaurant is taking over the 180 seater premises which have sat empty since 2020 - and if it gets council planning permission, it plans to turn it into an exciting new dining concept to be known as The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack.

The £250,000 investment could see the restaurant open by Spring 2025 - the fit out of the building is due to commence soon.The original Jack ‘O' Bryans will continue to operate from its base in Dunfermline.

With an expansive open kitchen at its heart, where customers can watch a team of chefs at work, the new eatery will have a laid back, cool, nautical vibe inspired by the exclusive seafood destination that is “The Hamptons” in New York State. Offering high-end fish and chips, The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack will showcase all types of fish, crab, and lobster, alongside seafood native to the coast of Scotland.

Jack and Bryan Coghill are aiming to take over the former Frankie & Benny's restaurant (Pic: Jim Payne)

The announcement comes just days after Dunfermline-based Jack O’Bryans revealed it is the running to win ‘Restaurant Of The Year’ for fine dining at the Scottish License Trade News awards.

“Having deliberated over this space for around a year, since we became aware of its availability, we are extremely excited to finally announce that our new concept, The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack, is coming soon to South Queensferry,” said Bryan Coghill.

“We think that this part of South Queensferry, with its fantastic infrastructure, and surrounded by hundreds of new homes, is simply perfect, and has huge potential. As such, and although trading conditions remain challenging for the hospitality sector which can be said to be in the doldrums, we are confident and excited to be making this our second location, following on from the massive success we've had, and will continue to have, with Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s, in Dunfermline, where we are fortunate to have an amazing, and very loyal, customer base which loves what we do.”

Bryan, who has trained both his father and his son Jack as chefs in his forty years in the industry, said he was pleased to be creating new jobs in the hospitality sector at this time.

He is confident that the new, eye catching restaurant “will brighten up the Spring months for all customers,” adding: “South Queensferry itself has always had a dedicated foodie following, especially with Fifers. We are sure our existing customers at Jack ‘O' Bryan’s will be delighted for us, and will be happy to make the journey over the bridge to try out the new restaurant.

“We look forward to revealing more details about The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack in due course.”