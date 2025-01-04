Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Domestic gas and electricity usage in Edinburgh has declined following the coronavirus pandemic, new figures show.

Energy usage has fallen dramatically across Great Britain in recent years, with the End Fuel Poverty Coalition warning some may be continuing to reduce their energy consumption to dangerous levels.

Figures from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero show residents of Edinburgh used a total of 2,491 gigawatt hours (GWh) of gas in 2023. This was up slightly from 2,449 GWh in 2022, but down 13 per cent from 2,857 GWh in 2019.

Meanwhile, households in the area used 758 GWh of electricity in 2023 – a rise from 747 GWh in 2022, but an eight per cent drop from 827 GWh in 2019.

Energy usage in Edinburgh homes is still lower than before the Covid pandemic. | PA

Across Great Britain, domestic gas usage fell 13 per cent between 2019 and 2023, while electricity fell six per cent.

Simon Francis, co-ordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said the reduction could be "caused by many factors" including better energy efficiency and improved insulation. However, he warned it may not all be good news.

Mr Francis said: "Research has found that households in fuel poverty are reducing their energy consumption to dangerously low levels.

"Some of the UK’s poorest households use 21 per cent less energy during cold weather than other households, leaving them exposed to potentially dangerous, cold and damp homes.

"With energy bills rising again on January 1, it is ever more urgent that the Government combines investment in long term measures to tackle fuel poverty with short term support for struggling households."

He urged the introduction of a reduced social energy tariff for those who might be at risk of living in dangerous conditions and greater investment in insulation.

The energy price cap rose by 1.2 per cent on New Year's Day.

A spokesperson for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said: "Our warm homes plan will help people find ways to save money on energy bills and deliver warmer, cleaner to heat homes, with up to 300,000 households to benefit from upgrades next year.

"This will also ensure that new homes are fit for a net zero future, so people can generate their own electricity, cut their bills and at the same time help fight climate change."

They added the Government is doing "everything possible" to support vulnerable families, including through a £150 discount for those struggling to pay their energy bills.