Enormous wildflower meadow being created on Midlothian/ East Lothian border

The Seilich wildflower meadow, near at Pathhead.

As well as supporting thousands of pollinating insects, such as bees and butterflies, the Pathhead meadow will also sink around 641 KG’s of carbon every single year.

In order to create the meadow, local company Seilich is running a crowdfunding campaign, offering products, discounts, meadow experiences and places on workshops in return for donations. To access the rewards see: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/seilichmeadow or https://www.seilich.co.uk/meadow-fundraiser.

Butterfly Conservation Scotland have said that the project would "help boost local populations of butterflies and moths”. Adding: "Many of these insects are disappearing from our landscape because of the loss of wildflower-rich meadows, and initiatives like this can help bring wildlife back to the countryside.”

The Scottish Wildlife Trust Lothians Group came to visit the site, and said in a statement: "Wildflower meadows are now a rare sight to see across our landscapes, so to have Seilich build its business around the conservation of this important habitat is so very encouraging."

Gill Perkins CEO of Bumblebee Conservation Trust added: “In the last 100 years the UK has lost 97 per cent of its meadows and other species-rich grasslands leading to bumblebee extinctions and declines. Species-rich meadows, small or large, are essential for pollinators, helping to reverse their declines and flourish.”

Justin Venton, land and countryside manager at Midlothian Council has confirmed that this would "definitely be the largest wildflower meadow in Midlothian”.Seilich is an award winning natural skincare company run by botanist Doctor Sally Gouldstone.

Lorraine Dallmeier, chartered environmentalist, biologist and CEO of Formula Botanica said: “Dr Gouldstone is one of the most passionately driven environmentalists in the UK beauty sector.