Environment minister visits Whitehill Estate

Mairi McAllan MSP (third right) flanked by (l-r) Oster Milambo, Caroline Bell, Alistair Steele (Crown Estate Scotland), Edith Cameron (Rosewell & Dist Community Council), Dave Mackay and Robert Scott (Rosewell Development Trust)

The Whitehill Estate was launched last August by Crown Estate Scotland, situated south of Roslin and Bonnyrigg and centres around the Rosewell, Rosslynlee and Upper Dalhousie communities.

It is hoped that in time Whitehill will become a place in its own right; a progressive community with its own distinct identity.

Mairi McAllan MSP, Minister for Environment and Land Reform, visited the Whitehill Estate earlier this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

z

She met with representatives from Crown Estate Scotland and the local community to better understand the opportunities and issues facing local people, with phase two of the consultation now underway.

Crown Estate Scotland has recently launched the second stage of Whitehill Estate 2030.

A spokesperson said: “This community conversation will explore how the Whitehill Estate can evolve to make it a great place for people to live, work, and visit.

“The extensive engagement already undertaken by Crown Estate Scotland has provided useful insights into how local people want their communities to evolve.

“Phase two of the conversation will consider feedback so far received and will ask people to delve deeper into ideas to ensure a thriving future for their communities.”