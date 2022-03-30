Environment minister visits Whitehill Estate
Residents and visitors to the Whitehill Estate in Midlothian are being urged to make their voices heard in the latest stage of a consultation which will shape the future of the area.
The Whitehill Estate was launched last August by Crown Estate Scotland, situated south of Roslin and Bonnyrigg and centres around the Rosewell, Rosslynlee and Upper Dalhousie communities.
It is hoped that in time Whitehill will become a place in its own right; a progressive community with its own distinct identity.
Mairi McAllan MSP, Minister for Environment and Land Reform, visited the Whitehill Estate earlier this month.
She met with representatives from Crown Estate Scotland and the local community to better understand the opportunities and issues facing local people, with phase two of the consultation now underway.
Crown Estate Scotland has recently launched the second stage of Whitehill Estate 2030.
A spokesperson said: “This community conversation will explore how the Whitehill Estate can evolve to make it a great place for people to live, work, and visit.
“The extensive engagement already undertaken by Crown Estate Scotland has provided useful insights into how local people want their communities to evolve.
“Phase two of the conversation will consider feedback so far received and will ask people to delve deeper into ideas to ensure a thriving future for their communities.”
To participate in phase two of the conversation visit www.whitehill2030.com