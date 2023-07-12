News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Epic photos of Edinburgh revellers having a blast at gigs and festivals this summer

Edinburgh people have been enjoying loads of live music this summer from Harry Styles to Rod Stewart and Beyonce.
Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew
Published 12th Jul 2023, 15:13 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 15:14 BST

Music makes the world go round and it is something that brings people from all backgrounds together.

We know that the people of Edinburgh love a good concert or festival so we asked them to share their best concert selfies and shots of artists performing on stage.

Click through this article to see people dancing along to Beyonce, Coldplay and Rod Stewart.

Jodie Gardiner said: "Beyonce at Murrayfield. She looked straight at me."

1. Beyonce

Jodie Gardiner said: "Beyonce at Murrayfield. She looked straight at me." Photo: Jodie Gardiner

Photo Sales
Paula McFarlane said: "My eight year old daughter Georgie at Let’s Rock Scotland in Dalkeith on June 24. She is autistic and this is her first music festival. We weren’t sure how well she would manage it and it could have gone badly. But she had an absolute ball and entertained everyone dancing and singing all day!"

2. Let’s Rock Scotland

Paula McFarlane said: "My eight year old daughter Georgie at Let’s Rock Scotland in Dalkeith on June 24. She is autistic and this is her first music festival. We weren’t sure how well she would manage it and it could have gone badly. But she had an absolute ball and entertained everyone dancing and singing all day!" Photo: Paula McFarlane

Photo Sales
Dawn Shillington shared this great photo of herself at a Harry Styles concert.

3. Harry Styles

Dawn Shillington shared this great photo of herself at a Harry Styles concert. Photo: Dawn Shillington

Photo Sales
Aileen Currie said: "Bruce Springsteen at Hyde Park on Saturday - he was amazing."

4. Bruce Springsteen

Aileen Currie said: "Bruce Springsteen at Hyde Park on Saturday - he was amazing." Photo: Aileen Currie

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:EdinburghHarry StylesColdplay