Equalities Committee backs automatic pardon for miners convicted during strike

Members of the NUM miners' union picket line clash with police outside Bilston Glen colliery during the miners strike in June 1984. Four policemen struggle with a picket.

In a report published today, the Committee backed plans by the Scottish Government in the Miners' Strike (Pardons) (Scotland) Bill to provide a blanket pardon to those convicted of certain offences during the strike. Doing so, the report says, would help right the wrongs that many communities suffered during the strike. An automatic pardon, the Committee believes, will go some way to providing justice for families affected.

Speaking as the report was launched, Committee Convener Joe Fitzpatrick MSP said: “The miners’ strike left a lasting psychological and economic impact on communities across Scotland. The effects of which are still felt to this day.

“Having heard first-hand about the stigma and pain experienced by those who took part in the strike, we believe an automatic pardon will go some way to providing justice for families affected.

Joe Fitzpatrick MSP. Pic - Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament

“The Committee recommend that the general principles of the Bill are agreed to and we look forward to hearing more from the Scottish Government about what further work it plans to undertake to continue to help rebuild these communities.”

The proposals would pardon those convicted of offences which occurred during the course of a miner’s strike action.

The report acknowledges the significant impact of convictions to individuals – from a loss of income due to redundancy to a loss of employment rights such as redundancy payments, pension rights and future prospects which were prejudiced due to having a conviction.

The Committee acknowledges that many of the issues around compensation are reserved to the UK Government and therefore implementing a compensation scheme in Scotland would create significant practical difficulties that would delay the passage of the Bill and that compensation moves the Bill away from its intention of having a symbolic effect. Therefore, the Committee does not believe this Bill is the appropriate mechanism for delivering compensation.

However, the Committee notes calls from the Scottish Government for the UK Government to undertake a full public inquiry into the miners’ strike. As part of any inquiry, the Committee would like to see the options for compensation for miners and their families reconsidered.