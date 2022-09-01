Eskbank showhome takes centre stage for fashion shoot

The five bedroom home at Eskbank Gardens was used to showcase the Autumn collection for Edinburgh fashion label This is Unfolded, which produces sustainable, affordable ladies’ clothes.

Lisa Archibald, head of sales for Dandara East Scotland, said: “We were so impressed with This Is Unfolded’s passion for sustainability and were pleased to help out. The arrival of the models and photographers caused a lot of excitement on site but the team were so professional and there was no disruption to locals, who were very curious about what was going on.”