The school’s class P6RC has been shortlisted as one of the ten finalists in Beano’s hunt for Britain’s Funniest Class 2022.

Hundreds of primary schools across Britain submitted their best jokes, which were whittled down to ten finalists by comedian Head Judge Suzi Ruffell with Beano’s best gagmakers.

The Edinburgh school kids’ joke – “Doctor: I'm afraid that we need to remove your whole spine. Patient: But why? Doctor: Because it's really holding you back” – was specially chosen and is now being put to a public vote on Beano.com to decide the ultimate winner.

The nationwide initiative, now in its fourth year, was created in partnership with YoungMinds, a UK charity fighting for children and young people’s mental health.

The competition aims to lift children’s spirits and help build resilience, whilst inspiring the next generation of comedy geniuses through joke-writing lessons.

The current reigning champions are Class 5B from Forthill Primary School in Dundee, who won in 2021 with their joke: “What did the facemask say to the face? I’ll cover you.”

The children in Class P6RC at ESMS Junior School are in with a chance of being crowned Britain’s Funniest Class.

Mike Stirling, Editorial Director at Beano Studios said: “Now in our fourth year of Britain’s Funniest Class, we’re blown away that ESMS Junior School have made it into the Top Ten again.

“Our sides nearly split reading their joke, so we almost needed to call a doctor ourselves.

“We hope that all of Edinburgh gets behind them and votes for P6RC to keep the trophy in Scotland for a second consecutive year!”

Suzi Ruffell said: “I am so excited to be a part of this year’s competition – it’s such an incredible opportunity for kids to find their inner-comedian and let their imaginations run wild in true Beano style.

Last year's winning pupils from class 5B at Forthill Primary school in Dundee with the trophy.

“Judging the jokes was a tough job and now it’s over to the public to decide who will appear in the comic with me!”

Olly Parker, Head of External Affairs at YoungMinds said: “We’re delighted to continue our initiative with Beano to find Britain’s Funniest Class for another year.