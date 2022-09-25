EuroMillions jackpot: Single UK ticket-holder claims £171m winnings

It comes as a ticket-holder won £1 million in Saturday's National Lottery draw, although no player scooped the top prize.

The Lotto jackpot will roll over to an estimated £5 million for Wednesday's draw after no-one matched all six main numbers.

However, one person matched five of the six main numbers and the bonus ball, winning the next biggest prize of £1 million.

A mystery EuroMillions player has made the claim.

The £1,750 prize was won by 53 ticket-holders who matched five of the six numbers.

The winning Lotto numbers were 14, 15, 18, 22, 39 and 50 - and the bonus number was 51.

Set of balls seven and draw machine Arthur were used.

No player matched all five numbers to win the Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, but two tickets matched four numbers to claim £13,000.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 04, 08, 29, 30, 37 - and the Thunderball is 07.