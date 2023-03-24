The grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest will be broadcast live in Edinburgh cinemas across the UK for the first time.

Big screen viewings will take place at Vue Edinburgh Omni and Ocean Terminal as the much-loved music competition comes to Liverpool on Saturday, May 13.

Fans in Edinburgh will be able to come together to join in the festivities live from Liverpool from the best seat in the house at their local Vue, with tickets available from Monday (March 27).

Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra delivered an energetic performance of its song Stefania to win the Eurovision Song Contest in 2022.

The show will celebrate last year’s winner Ukraine, who won with the band Kalush Orchestra’s song ‘Stefania’ but will be hosted in the UK due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Audiences will also be able to see a preview of the new dating show I Kissed A Boy before the grand final takes place from 8pm.

The series is presented by Kylie Minogue’s sister, the Australian singer Dannii Minogue.

Mae Muller has been chosen as this year’s entry for the UK after Sam Ryder finished runner-up to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra last year.

The hugely popular event had close to 170 million viewers last year and this year, fans everywhere can come together to share in the incredible experience celebrating the biggest, brightest and boldest music from across Europe and Australia at this premium live streamed event.

Viewers at Vue can feel every beat, clap and cheer from the grand final, along with several special guest performers, the nail-biting voting, and some bonus content courtesy of the BBC exclusively for the big screen.

Robert Lea, Head of Screen Content at Vue Entertainment, said: “Eurovision is one of the biggest television events of the year, and is set to be bigger than ever in the UK this year as Liverpool plays host, so we are thrilled to be bringing it to the big screen for the first time.

“Every song, every vote and every larger than life moment will be live streamed in amazing picture and sound quality for fans to enjoy with each other in the comfort of our premium seating.”