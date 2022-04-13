Eve Muirhead listed as favourite for winning the 2022 BBC Sports Personality of the Year

The Perth-born curler led Team GB to gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, after a monumental 10-3 victory over Japan in the women’s curling final, which she described as “a dream come true”.

Muirhead – along with Vicky Wright, Hailey Duff, Jen Dodds and Mili Smith – secured Team GB’s only gold at the Beijing games.

The famous win on the ice marked the first curling gold medal to be won for Team GB in 20 years.

Eve Muirhead curls a stone during the women's Olympic gold medal game between Japan and Great Britain (Picture: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP via Getty Images)

The curler, who was the flag bearer for Team GB at the Winter Games and a four-time Olympian who represented Great Britain at the Winter Olympics in Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014, Pyeongchang 2018 and Beijing 2022is priced at 6-1 at William Hill.

Muirhead won a bronze medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, and was awarded an MBE in recognition of her athletic success back in 2020.

However, she is now the favourite for the BBC award ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Harry Kane.The BBC Sports Personality of the Year is an annual awards ceremony that looks to crown the sportsperson “whose actions have most captured the public’s imagination.”

Eve Muirhead’s father Gordon Muirhead was also an international curler, who competed in the 1992 Winter Olympics, and took home various silver medals.