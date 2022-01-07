Everyone is welcome at the Race for Life Edinburgh for Cancer Research UK

Why not sign up for this year's Race for Life. Go to: https://raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/. Photo by Lesley Martin.

The charity’s much-loved events are returning to Edinburgh, and anyone who joins this January can claim a special 50 per cent off the entry fee as part of the half-price sale by using the code RFL22J50.

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - helping to save more lives.

Entries are open now for Race for Life Edinburgh on Sunday, June 26, at Holyrood Park where the 10k starts at 10am and the 5k at 11am. People of all ages and abilities are welcome. And this autumn, Race for Life returns to the city with the chance to take part in Pretty Muddy, a mud-splattered obstacle course on Saturday September 10 at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston. This includes a 5k Pretty Muddy for teenagers and adults as well as a Pretty Muddy Kids event for youngsters aged five to 12.

Race for Life. Photo by Kevin Michael Ladden.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “Everyone can play their part to help beat cancer.

“January is the perfect time for people to commit to getting a little more active. By signing up to Race for Life, there’s the chance to raise money for life-saving research.

"Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

“Our Race for Life events are open to all. We’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities. Race for Life Edinburgh will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and an unforgettable event this year.”

Race for Life events across the UK this year will follow government guidance to protect against Covid-19.

Lisa added: “We hope that none of our Race for Life events are cancelled in 2022 and will do everything we can to keep people safe. If we do have to cancel any of our events we will let participants know as soon as possible and they will be entitled to a full refund.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

Oonagh Turnbull, head of health campaigns at Tesco, said: “This will be our 21st year in partnership with Cancer Research UK and Race for Life and we hope this year can be the biggest yet.”