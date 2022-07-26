Ex-firefighters transform eyesore phone box in Linlithgow

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burgh Beautiful Linlithgow convenor Ron Smith said: “Burgh Beautiful is extremely grateful to the Ex-Tinguishers for all their creative skills and hard work, and to Ian Gibson for his organisational role. We are hoping that the Britain in Bloom judges will be duly impressed when they visit Linlithgow on Friday!”

Trevor Taplin, a retired retained firefighter and engineer, said: "We were delighted to be able to convert it into an unusual planter, which we hope will catch the judges' eye - but in the right way!"

Ten retired firefighters from the Linlithgow station formed the Ex-Tinguishers over 20 years ago to enter a float in the annual Linlithgow Marches, and do other charitable work.

Ian Gibson, second from left, approached Trevor Taplin, second from right, about converting the phone box.

The old phone box at the Vennel in Linlithgow had become an eyesore.

The Ex-Tinguishers hard at work on Monday evening.