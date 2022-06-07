Ex-miners and families encouraged to visit Gullane Miners' Holiday Home this summer

A group photo at Gullane miners home last week with some of the first wave of visitors for the summer, showing everyone enjoying the Jubilee weekend.

A poster has been distributed to miners clubs in the Lothians to remind retired miners, their families and mining club members that they can use the complex at Whatton Lodge.

With a contribution of £200 per person allowing visitors to stay for 10 days on full board with entertainment also provided.

Lothian Mineworkers Convalescent Home Trust was set-up in 1948 to provide breaks and respite for ex-miners and their families.