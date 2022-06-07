Ex-miners and families encouraged to visit Gullane Miners' Holiday Home this summer

Gullane Miners’ Holiday Complex opened last week for the summer intake, open untill September, with ex-miners and their families encouraged to visit.

By Kevin Quinn
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 6:00 am
A group photo at Gullane miners home last week with some of the first wave of visitors for the summer, showing everyone enjoying the Jubilee weekend.
A poster has been distributed to miners clubs in the Lothians to remind retired miners, their families and mining club members that they can use the complex at Whatton Lodge.

With a contribution of £200 per person allowing visitors to stay for 10 days on full board with entertainment also provided.

Lothian Mineworkers Convalescent Home Trust was set-up in 1948 to provide breaks and respite for ex-miners and their families.

There are still seven intakes available this summer, with two Christmas intakes also available. Email: [email protected] or call 01620 842278 to enquire about these available intakes.

