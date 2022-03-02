Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

Everyman open their new luxury cinema, Everyman Edinburgh, in the St James Quarter next month, and first impressions are impressive.

Rich, warm colours make the cinema’s bar the perfect place to relax and hang out both before and after your film, while the clean black and white lines of the screen room boast a classic retro Sixties’ feel.

Everyman, Edinburgh

Situated on Level 5 of the St James Quarter, the five screen cinema will offer a full schedule of blockbusters, independent films and classic movies as well as a food and drink offering that is aimed at complementing those of the existing restaurants.

Due to open in time for the much anticipated release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and Downton Abbey: A New Era, released on April 8 and29 respectively, Everyman Edinburgh will also host special events and present a diverse calendar of live entertainment.

Bringing a new level of comfort and service to movie-going, each cinema will feature plush velvet sofas and armchairs, designed for maximum comfort to ensure a premium experience from start to finish.

And forget queuing for popcorn and Coke before the movie starts, staff will be on hand to take your order and deliver directly to your seat as you sink back into a sofa for two, ready to indulge yourself in a great film.

Everyman, Edinburgh, cinema bar

In a statement Everyman said, ‘Everyman is redefining cinema. Bringing an innovative lifestyle approach to their venues, where you swap your soft drink for a nice glass of red wine and slice of freshly made pizza served to your seat. There are currently 36 Everyman cinemas across the UK. Created to deliver a warm and friendly atmosphere, with an excellent food and drink selection and fantastic customer service.’

Consequently, Everyman Edinburgh will also offer more than the usual popcorn and pick'n'mix standards, an extensive food and drink menu will include premium burgers, made from the finest quality Aberdeen Angus beef, served on brioche buns with hand-cut skin-on fries.

A selection of new vegan dishes, including a plant-based cheeseburger, and pizza topped with char-grilled artichoke, sun dried tomato and plant based mozzarella will also be available.

In the bar, a selection of speciality wines and beers, indulgent cocktails and a range of alcohol-free drinks will be available to quench your thirst while, for those with a sweet tooth, there will be freshly baked cookie dough, chocolatey treats and Biscoff milkshake made with plant-based vanilla ice cream and soya milk.

Everyman Edinburgh will offer regular film-goers three membership options. Become an ‘Everyman’ member (£95 a year) and you will receive seven tickets for the year, while an ‘EveryIcon’ membership (£300 a year/£25 a month) will provide 24 tickets. Finally, for the film buff, a ‘Everywhere’ membership (£600 a year/£50 a month) entitles you to unlimited tickets for you and a friend for a year.

​Everyman Edinburgh is the latest addition to the ​St James Quarter​, which​ opened its first phase in June 2021.

