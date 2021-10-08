The climate activist group has claimed that they are currently in discussions with Edinburgh City Council about arranging a march in Edinburgh on October 31 which ‘addresses Cop26.’

The news comes as the UK will host the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow on October 31 to November 12.

Dignitaries will also be in Edinburgh as a result of the climate conference.

Extinction Rebellion Edinburgh have confirmed that they are speaking to Edinburgh City Council about planning a march in Edinburgh for October 31 which 'addresses Cop26.' (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

XR Edinburgh said that they will share more details of the march when it is confirmed which will likely be on their Facebook page.

An Extinction Rebellion Edinburgh spokesperson said: “I can confirm that XR Edinburgh are speaking to Edinburgh council about planning a march in Edinburgh on the 31st that addresses COP26.”

Edinburgh City Council has confirmed that the proposed Extinction Rebellion march will be discussed at Licensing Sub-Committee next week.

Under the Civic Government (Scotland) Act 1982, anyone organising a parade or procession in Scotland must notify the appropriate local authority and the police at least 28 days prior to the date of the event.

It has been proposed that the ‘Extinction Rebellion Ednburgh – COP 26 Protest’ will take place on October 31 and will make use of the High Street.

The council will also consider the Samhuinn Fire Parade which has been suggested on the same day.

A Pilgrimage for COP26 from Dunbar to Glasgow is also taking place in anticipation of COP26.

It is is going to take place from October 17 to October 31 and is going to be working with cultural, community and interfaith organisations to reimagine what it means to be ecological.

A Pilgrimage for Cop26 spokesperson said: "We’re walking to raise awareness of the climate and ecological crisis.

"We’re reflecting on that crisis as it relates to our own lives, the communities we pass through and the lives of those already impacted; both human and more-than-human.

“We’re building a community of witness and resistance committed to climate justice now and in the wake of COP26."

