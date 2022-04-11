Falkirk and West Lothian council areas to welcome several refugees through Homes for Ukraine scheme

A total of 30 visas have been issued for Ukrainian refugees to stay in the neighbouring areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme, or ‘Homes for Ukraine’, began in February via the UK Government, allowing citizens to volunteer to house refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine. Sponsors agree to offer accommodation for at least six months, with those receiving sponsorship allowed in the UK for up to three years.

Provisional data from the Home Office and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities shows that seven visas had been issued for refugees staying with hosts based in Falkirk as of April 6. While, 23 visas had also been issued for refugees staying with hosts based in West Lothian.