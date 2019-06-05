Fancy shucking with the Oysterman in Edinburgh?

Le Di-Vin on Randolph Place in the West End will welcome back Oysterman Events giving keen oyster fans a chance to try the finest from Scottish shores.

Oysters are on the house at the events, running from 6.30pm on Fridays June 28, July 26 and August 23, which sees The Oysterman dispense them free - shucking, cleaning, seasoning and serving them from a double-bucketed utility belt as he mingles throughout the crowds.

The Oysterman returns to Le Di-Vin

And owner of the Edinburgh-based business and head oyster shucker Ferran Seguer will offer a variety of flavourings to try including the classics; Tabasco, white pepper, and lemon juice.

And also more unusual additions Ponzu, which a Japanese citrus sauce, raspberry vinegar and a single malt whisky which comes in a spray.

Normally found at weddings and events, the Oysterman was spotted by owner of Le Di-Vin Virginie Brouard, an osyter fan who loved the concept and decided to offer customers free oysters to accompany their wine on a Friday evening.

For more information visit www.theoystermanevents.co.uk