The Scottish SPCA are now searching for the owner of this ‘feisty’ Australian small parrot, that is still full of attitude after it's adventure.

They believe it might have been missing for some time as it’s a bit scruffy, and they are asking anyone who recognises it to get in touch.

Edinburgh rescue: 'Feisty and scruffy' cockatiel found outside a Leith flat as Scottish SPCA search for owner

The bird was found outside a member of the public’s front door in a block of flats on Sloan Street in Leith on February 28.

Scottish SPCA chief inspector Sarah Gregory said, “Thankfully the cockatiel was unharmed by the ordeal and is now safe in the care of our Edinburgh and Lothians Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

“The bird was a bit scruffy, suggesting they may have been straying for some time.

“The adventure had certainly done nothing to dampen the cockatiel’s spirits as the bird was very feisty and full of attitude when found!

“If anyone recognises this cockatiel they should call our animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

“Our animal rescue officers need to be ready for anything when they start their shifts as we care for all animals in Scotland and will rescue any animal who needs it, no matter how big or small!

“We’re currently recruiting seasonal animal rescue officers for the Edinburgh area to help us rescue even more animals like this cockatiel.

“Candidates need to have a full UK manual driving licence, practical experience of working with animals, and excellent customer care skills."

