Ferry Fair bookshop re-opens

The new look Ferry Fair bookshop was officially opened by Queen Grace and Herald Charlie on Saturday.

By Kevin Quinn
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 10:34 am

Ferry Fair Committee chairperson Tracy Guyan thanked all who had supported the refurbishment.

She said: “The sun shone on the day, hopefully this is a good omen for Ferry Fair week.

“The re-opening couldn’t have happened without the help and support of various people within our community.

(L to R) Herald Charlie Doga, Ferry Fair Chairperson Tracy Guyan and Queen Grace Higgins. Outside the refurbished Ferry Fair bookshop.

"Thanks go out to Rosebery Hall, The Rotary, Maisies, Ferguson Carpets & Flooring, Louise Wilson and Lewis, our enthusiastic junior committee member.

"I hope we can give it as much love and dedication as ex-chair David Steel did.”