Ferry Fair bookshop re-opens
The new look Ferry Fair bookshop was officially opened by Queen Grace and Herald Charlie on Saturday.
By Kevin Quinn
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 10:34 am
Ferry Fair Committee chairperson Tracy Guyan thanked all who had supported the refurbishment.
She said: “The sun shone on the day, hopefully this is a good omen for Ferry Fair week.
“The re-opening couldn’t have happened without the help and support of various people within our community.
"Thanks go out to Rosebery Hall, The Rotary, Maisies, Ferguson Carpets & Flooring, Louise Wilson and Lewis, our enthusiastic junior committee member.
"I hope we can give it as much love and dedication as ex-chair David Steel did.”