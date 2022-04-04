Ferry Fair on schedule for full return

Ferry Fair 2022 Queen Elect Jessica Wilson, Herald Harley Higgins and Gracious Lady Anne Mitchell.

The committee for the annual celebration, which like all community events was badly affected by coronavirus restrictions in 2020 and 2021, has announced its royal court for this year and some of the events taking place.

Ferry Fair committee chair Tracy Guyan said: “We are already hard at work in the preparations for this year's Ferry Fair week. We’re planning lots of things, some of the old favourites, like the Belstane Walk, fancy dress competition on Friday night and some new events too.

“We’ll be ending the week with the crowning ceremony followed by an afternoon of entertainment back on our High Street and I hope everyone is excited about this as we are! Keep an eye out on the website and facebook for details as we firm things up.

“We are delighted to announce our Queen Elect Jessica Wilson and our Herald is Harley Higgins. Jessica will be crowned by our Gracious Lady, Mrs Anne Mitchell.

"This year the main court is from St Margaret’s Primary School but as always children will be involved from the other primary schools too. Congratulations to everyone!”

The Ferry Fair bookshop is due to re-open to the public this Saturday (April 9).

Tracey added: “The bookshop has had a bit of a facelift since closing at the end of 2019. We’re really grateful to South Queensferry Rotary, Ferguson Carpets, the management committee from Rosebery Hall, Masies and of course the committee members who have been working on it. Please pop by for a browse. We are always on the lookout for volunteers for the bookshop, if interested drop us a message on facebook or email: [email protected]

"There’ll also be some fundraising events planned throughout the year so also keep an eye on the website for announcements. There’s a quiz planned in May - watch out for notices on how to get your team in. We’re also hoping to get the programme out a bit earlier in a new format!

“As with every year none of this would be possible without the support of the local community, businesses and volunteers - we can’t thank you enough!”