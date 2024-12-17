Festive support for crime victims

Victim Support Scotland (VSS) is encouraging people who have been impacted by crime in the Lothians area to get in touch for emotional and practical support over the festive period.

The independent charity works in communities across Scotland offering in-person support, alongside a helpline and webchat service that can provide support remotely.

The charity’s Emergency Assistance Fund (EAF) can also provide support to people who have urgent need of financial help as a direct result of crime.

Accessible to people with no alternative funding options, the EAF covers various essential goods and services, for example food, utilities, clothing, travel, or security equipment.

​Victim Support Scotland chief executive Kate Wallace.

Importantly, applications to the EAF will continue to be processed over the festive period. Staff and volunteers will be available to assist, considering the urgent nature of this support.

Victim Support Scotland services are easily accessible online, by phone or through in-person appointments.

Local offices will remain open throughout the country.

Free support helpline: 0800 160 1985

Webchat, and information on all Victim Supoport’s services, can be found at victimsupport.scot.

Opening Times on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day will be 10am – 3pm.

Standard opening times are:-

Monday – Friday: 8am – 8pm

Saturday – Sunday: 10am – 4pm

Kate Wallace, chief executive of Victim Support Scotland, said: “Crime doesn’t stop over the festive period and neither does our team at Victim Support Scotland. We know that this time of year can feel isolating for people impacted by crime – it's so important that people know that we are still open and ready to provide support on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

"A compassionate and knowledgeable conversation can go a long way to easing anxiety – and we can offer that and more.

“Help is available in communities all across the country and we can support you no matter where you live in Scotland. If you’ve been affected by crime, even if you’ve not reported it, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with us for free and confidential support.”