The 28-year-old died after a crash on Tuesday morning on the A917.

The male motorcyclist was riding a green and blue Suzuki ZX9 from the direction of Leven towards Ellie when the vehicle left the road.

Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was riding with a second man on a black and yellow Suzuki scrambler style motorcycle. The second motorcyclist was not involved in the crash and was uninjured.

Sergeant Colin Morrison of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man involved in this incident.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances and would urge anyone who has any information to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen either of the vehicles on the road or who may have dashcam footage from the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fife crash: A 28-year-old motorcyclist has died following a crash on the A917