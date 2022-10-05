Fife crash: A 28-year-old motorcyclist has died following a crash on the A917
A motorcyclist has died after a crash near Ellie in Fife.
The 28-year-old died after a crash on Tuesday morning on the A917.
The male motorcyclist was riding a green and blue Suzuki ZX9 from the direction of Leven towards Ellie when the vehicle left the road.
Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Most Popular
-
1
Jack Pollock: Tributes to ‘kind’ Edinburgh schoolboy who died on holiday days before 15th birthday
-
2
Edinburgh buildings: Here are eight of the ugliest buildings in the Capital according to our readers
-
3
Edinburgh crime: The number of registered sex offenders living in Edinburgh and the Lothians postcode
He was riding with a second man on a black and yellow Suzuki scrambler style motorcycle. The second motorcyclist was not involved in the crash and was uninjured.
Sergeant Colin Morrison of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man involved in this incident.
“We are working to establish the full circumstances and would urge anyone who has any information to get in touch.
“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen either of the vehicles on the road or who may have dashcam footage from the area.
“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3441 of 4 October.”