He has been named as Ryan Bayne, who died after his vehicle left the road on Tuesday morning.

Ryan was riding a green and blue Kawasaki ZX9 from the direction of Leven towards Elie when the crash occurred.

Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement his family said: “We are devastated and this is a tragic loss for us and everyone who knew Ryan. We ask for our privacy to be respected at this time.”

Anyone who can help the police with their enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3441 of Tuesday, 4 October.