Film event to celebrate the voices of Scotland's former coal mining communities during lockdown

The evening’s programme includes a film by the Danderhall & District Guerrilla Gardeners as well as a film celebrating the project as a whole 'Watching The Films of Action Together'.
Nicky Wilson of Coalfields Regeneration Trust said: “These films are a real testament to the resilience and resourcefulness of Scottish coalfield communities, even in the face of lockdown.
"As well as celebrating this community spirit, the film screenings will provide a great opportunity for a dialogue around how to help former coalmining communities to thrive.”
