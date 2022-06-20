Film event to celebrate the voices of Scotland's former coal mining communities during lockdown

The evening’s programme includes a film by the Danderhall & District Guerrilla Gardeners as well as a film celebrating the project as a whole 'Watching The Films of Action Together'.

Nicky Wilson of Coalfields Regeneration Trust said: “These films are a real testament to the resilience and resourcefulness of Scottish coalfield communities, even in the face of lockdown.

"As well as celebrating this community spirit, the film screenings will provide a great opportunity for a dialogue around how to help former coalmining communities to thrive.”

