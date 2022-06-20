Film event to celebrate the voices of Scotland's former coal mining communities during lockdown

Films made by a number of Scottish coalmining communities reflecting their experiences during lockdown will be screened at a special event on June 29 in the Scottish Storytelling Centre, Edinburgh.

By Kevin Quinn
Monday, 20th June 2022, 3:34 pm

The evening’s programme includes a film by the Danderhall & District Guerrilla Gardeners as well as a film celebrating the project as a whole 'Watching The Films of Action Together'.

Nicky Wilson of Coalfields Regeneration Trust said: “These films are a real testament to the resilience and resourcefulness of Scottish coalfield communities, even in the face of lockdown.

"As well as celebrating this community spirit, the film screenings will provide a great opportunity for a dialogue around how to help former coalmining communities to thrive.”

Nicky Wilson CRT Scottish trustee.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/CRTFilmsSharing.

