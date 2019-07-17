Finalists announced for Scottish Takeaway Awards 2019

The inaugural Scottish Takeaway Awards 2019 will take place on Tuesday July 30, at Marriott Hotel in Glasgow hosted by Creative Oceanic.

Top names from the takeaway industry across Scotland will gather to celebrate the best of 2019.

The finalists for the Scottish Takeaway Awards have been announced

Irfan Younis, CEO of Creative Oceanic said: “Takeaways have been around for a long time and are the very backbone of the local community and economy.

“The Awards aim to provide a platform to those who have dedicated their career in providing us with delicious dishes across multiple cuisines in a timely manner and affordable prices.

READ MORE: These are all the winners from the Edinburgh Restaurant Awards 2019

“The competition is tough as there are some excellent professionals in the industry but each finalist has their own success story to tell. We can’t wait to welcome our guests and celebrate the winners with them.”

Awards up for grabs are Curry Takeaway of the Year, Fish N’ Chips Takeaway of the Year, Kebab Takeaway of the Year, Pizza Takeaway of the Year, Deli of the Year, Sandwich Shop of the Year, Chinese Takeaway of the Year, Best Italian Takeaway, Best Dessert Takeaway, Burger Takeaway of the Year, Streetfood of the Year, Oriental Takeaway of the Year, Breakfast Takeaway of the Year, World Cuisine Takeaway of the Year, Restaurant Takeaway of the Year, Outstanding Takeaway of the Year, Best of Edinburgh, Best of Glasgow and Best Loved Takeaway of the Year.

READ MORE: Just Eat reveal top 10 highest rated takeaways in Edinburgh

The event heartily comments the establishments where there is always something for the whole family to enjoy and whose gastronomic delights grace the dining tables, living rooms and the laps of the Scottish homes.

Most categories contain takeaways from each region.

The South East region finalists for each award can be found below.

The full list of finalists can be found on Creative Oceanic’s blog.

READ MORE: These are Edinburgh's favourite takeaways - according to Deliveroo

Curry Takeaway of the Year

The Bombay Spice (Bonnyrigg)

Indian Flavour (Edinburgh)

Bangla Kitchen (Edinburgh)

Cafe Shabaz Kebab House (Livingston)

Slumdog (Edinburgh)

Cinnamon Takeaway (Edinburgh)

Station India (Edinburgh)

Pamir Express (Bathgate)

Spice Cottage (Blackridge)

Bombay Feast (Edinburgh)

Fish N’ Chips Takeaway of the Year

Mari Blu (Livingston)

Jim Jack’s Fish & Chips (Peebles)

The Gorgie Fish Bar (Edinburgh)

Bertie’s Proper Fish & Chips (Edinburgh)

Globetrotter Fish & Chips (Edinburgh)

Marchmont Takeaway (Edinburgh)

Salt “N” Vinegar (Edinburgh)

Tonino’s (Livingston)

Gerry’s Takeaway (Bathgate)

Kebab Takeaway of the Year

Topkapi Kebab House (Edinburgh)

KARMA KEBAB (Edinburgh)

Stavs Kebab Shop (Bo’ness)

Turkish Carry Out (Edinburgh)

Yum Yum Kebab Original (Edinburgh)

Kebab Express (Edinburgh)

Turkish Kebab (Edinburgh)

Dersim Kebab House (Edinburgh)

Kebab Mahal (Edinburgh)

Kurdish Best Kebab House (Edinburgh)

Pizza Takeaway of the Year

Liberta Takeaway (Bathgate)

Dough Pizzeria (Edinburgh)

La Favorita (Edinburgh)

Moratti (Edinburgh)

Palmyra Pizza (Edinburgh)

Eatalias (Edinburgh)

The Real Pizza Factory (Edinburgh)

NKD Pizza (Edinburgh)

Origano Go (Edinburgh)

Italia Express (Edinburgh)

Deli of the Year

Valvona & Crolla (Edinburgh)

Maialino Deli & Café (Edinburgh)

Broughton Delicatessen (Edinburgh)

Roots Deli and Salad Bar (Edinburgh)

Indaba Deli (Edinburgh)

The Yellow Deli (Edinburgh)

Deli Fresco (Edinburgh)

Vigo Delicatessen (Edinburgh)

181 Delicatessen (Edinburgh)

Herbie of Edinburgh (Edinburgh)





Sandwich Shop of the Year

Hank’s (Edinburgh)

Gannet & Guga (Edinburgh)

Millers Sandwich Bar (Edinburgh)

Peppers Sandwich Bar (Edinburgh)

New Town Deli (Edinburgh)

Picnic Basket (Edinburgh)

Crusts (Edinburgh)

Shore Avocado (Edinburgh)

Ferry Good Food (Edinburgh)

Chinese Takeaway of the Year

Super Wok Chinese Takeaway (Glasgow)

Stan’s Chinese Carryout (Glasgow)

Capital Chinese Takeaway (Paisley)

Yoohoo Chinese Takeaway (Irvine)

Star Wok Chinese (Hamilton)

Dragon Inn (Wishaw)

Lee Wong Chinese Takeaway (Bellshill)

Silver Bowl (Edinburgh)

Top Wok (Edinburgh)

Jiuding (Edinburgh)

Best Italian Takeaway

Anima (Edinburgh)

Lamora Pizzeria (Glasgow)

Via Italia (Glasgow)

Pasta Plus (Aberdeen)

Milano Express (Glasgow)

Taste of Italy (Edinburgh)

Celino’s Partick (Glasgow)

Little Italy Pizzeria (Glasgow)

PASTAIO’S (Glasgow)

Best Dessert Takeaway

Candied Ice Cream Parlour (Falkirk)

Brain Freeze (Falkirk)

Miele’s Gelateria (Inverness)

What the Fudge Desserts (Glasgow)

KIMBLE’S (Glasgow)

Kundun Glasgow (Glasgow)

Coro the Chocolate Cafe (Glasgow)

Cuckoo’s Bakery (Edinburgh)

Eskers (Falkirk)

Caledonian Cheesecake Company (Grangemouth)

Burger Takeaway of the Year

The Ranch (Edinburgh)

Steak Cattle & Roll (Glasgow)

Buddy’s BBQ & Burgers (Glasgow)

Brgr Glasgow (Glasgow)

Naughty Burger Toni’s Pizzaria (Glasgow)

El Perro Negro (Glasgow)

Krave (Glasgow)

Chicken Choice (Glasgow)

Braw Burgers and Pizzas (Edinburgh)

Zuhus (Edinburgh)

Streetfood of the Year

Kurdish Street Food (Glasgow)

Veloce Italian Street Food (Edinburgh)

Buonissimo Italian Street Food (Inverness)

Lazord Syrian Street Food (Glasgow)

Pizzburg (Glasgow)

Baked Pizza Al Taglio (Glasgow)

MacTassos (Glasgow)

Barnacles & Bones (Edinburgh)

Oriental Takeaway of the Year

Oriental Express (Edinburgh)

Soul Sushi (Edinburgh)

Jushi (Dundee)

BKK Thai Takeaway (Glasgow)

Thailander Thai Takeaway (Edinburgh)

J.W.’s Sushi (Aberdeen)

Street Box (Edinburgh)

Soup & Thai (Edinburgh)

Breakfast Takeaway of the Year

Loch Oich Food Co (Spean Bridge)

The Roll Shop (Glasgow)

Yvi´s House of Tea (Inverurie)

The University Cafe (Glasgow)

Little Tasties (Glasgow)

Rab Haws Kitchens (Glasgow)

Piece (Glasgow)

Onesti’s Café (Motherwell)

Snax Cafe (Edinburgh)

Breakfast, Brunch & Lunch (Edinburgh)

World Cuisine Takeaway of the Year

Kurdistan Shawarma (Glasgow)

Polski Kebab (Motherwell)

The Curry Kitchen (Forfar)

Kimchi Cult! (Glasgow)

Topolabamba (Glasgow)

Pepper Soup Joint Glasgow (Glasgow)

Bibimbap (Glasgow)

Kamoon Kitchen (Aberdeen)

Restaurant Takeaway of the Year

From Italy to Scotland (Linlithgow)

Pizzariach (Aviemore)

Napizza Stirling (Stirling)

Trattoria Genova Restaurant & Takeaway (Paisley)

Bonsai Bar Bistro (Edinburgh)

At Home Thai & Grill (Ayr)

Amore d’Italia & Amore to Go (Glasgow)

Mushtaqs Restaurant (Hamilton)

Jade Dragon (Troon)

Pizza Punks (Glasgow)

Best of Edinburgh

Giovanni’s

The Ephesus Mediterranean Takeaway

Chicken Club

The Painted Rooster

Angelo’s Takeaway

Javits Takeaway

Indian Flavour

The Pakora Bar

Mania

Los Cardos

Outstanding Takeaway of the Year

Moore’s Fish and Chip Shop (Castle Douglas)

Nosh Barrmill (Beith)

Mario’s Pizza and Kebab House (Musselburgh)

Your Spiced (Stirling)

Ally’s Curry Palace (Stirling)

Sizzlers (Falkirk)

Elrasheed D’Lite (Perth)

Marmaris Kebab and Pizza House (Ellon)

Dinos Kebab (Forfar)

Tony’s Turkish Kebab (Glenrothes)

Best Loved Takeaway of the Year

The House of Shah (Hamilton)

Dragon Palace (Glasgow)

Barbecue Kings (Coatbridge)

The Carron Fish Bar (Stonehaven)

Zain’s Curry House (Dalry)

Knightsridge Chip Shop (Livingston)

Abids Tandoori (Dalry)

Little Buddha (Glasgow)

Indian Delight (Carfin)

Mint Indian Takeaway (Edinburgh)

For the latest reviews, recommendations and openings in Edinburgh and everything you need to have a good night - join our new Facebook group here.